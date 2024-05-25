Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 63.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.15% to Rs 263.51 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 63.05% to Rs 24.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.15% to Rs 263.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.78% to Rs 153.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 542.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.98% to Rs 403.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
