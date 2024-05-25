Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 63.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 88.15% to Rs 263.51 crore
Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 63.05% to Rs 24.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.15% to Rs 263.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.78% to Rs 153.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 542.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.98% to Rs 403.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales263.51140.05 88 403.48231.91 74 OPM %3.352.80 -13.31-0.31 - PBDT44.6788.47 -50 221.76739.81 -70 PBT33.8582.65 -59 193.05717.78 -73 NP24.3465.87 -63 153.08542.47 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 85.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 41.76% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Futuristic Solutions standalone net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon