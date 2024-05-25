Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 63.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.15% to Rs 263.51 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 71.78% to Rs 153.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 542.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.98% to Rs 403.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 63.05% to Rs 24.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.15% to Rs 263.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.263.51140.05403.48231.913.352.8013.31-0.3144.6788.47221.76739.8133.8582.65193.05717.7824.3465.87153.08542.47