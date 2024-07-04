Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cochin Shipyard's director (finance), Jose V J gets tenure extension from Govt

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard informed that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India has extended the tenure of Jose V J as its Director (Finance) till the date of his superannuation i.e. 28 February 2027 or until further orders, whicheve
Jose V J assumed charge as Director (Finance) and chief financial officer of the company from August 2019. He is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a degree in Law from Government Law College, Ernakulam.
He has approximately 33 years of work experience across diverse field viz., financial management, strategic planning, risk management, forex management, budgeting and cost control. He is also heading the Information Systems Department of the Company. He is also a Director in Hooghly Cochin Shipyard and Udupi Cochin Shipyard, the wholly owned subsidiaries of CSL.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting right in the company.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 258.88 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 39.34 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations zoomed 114.31% to Rs 1,286.05 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 600.09 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
The scrip jumped 7.96% to end at Rs 2,440.20 on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Team India

LIVE news: T20 WC winning Team India returns home, gets grand welcome at Delhi airport

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty to start gap-up, may eye 24,400; HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta in focus

Honda

Nissan, Honda mull partnering on software, charging infrastructure

Stock market, market

Modi govt's Budget to send India's soaring stocks higher, shows survey

Pollution, Air pollution

Air pollution kills even in 'clean' Indian cities, shows Lancet study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon