Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gift Nifty points to positive opening

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
Early indications from GIFT Nifty futures point towards a 15 points rise for the Nifty 50 index.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,483.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 924.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 July 2024, provisional data showed.
FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 3057.48 crore in July 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 2037.47 crore in June 2024.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks surged after Wall Street indexes, including the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite, hit record highs in holiday-shortened trading. Weak labor data, along with purchasing managers index readings, fueled investor bets on a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed meeting revealed concerns about a slowing economy and subsiding inflation, but officials desire additional data to justify rate cuts, leaving investors in wait-and-see mode.
Domestic Market:
Domestic shares surged Wednesday, with the Sensex breaching the historic 80,000 mark and the Nifty settling above 24,250. Private banks, led by HDFC Bank, emerged as major gainers. Positive sentiment stemmed from multiple factors, including the revival of monsoon rains, strong GST collections in June, a rebound in manufacturing PMI, and expectations of healthy corporate earnings for Q1. The upcoming budget, with its potential for expanded PLI schemes in various sectors, further fueled optimism. Strong global cues also aided the positive sentiment.
In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 545.35 points or 0.69% to 79,986.80. The Nifty 50 index gained 162.65 points or 0.67% to 24,286.50. Both these indices settled at record closing high levels.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Team India

LIVE news: T20 WC winning Team India returns home, gets grand welcome at Delhi airport

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty to start gap-up, may eye 24,400; HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta in focus

Honda

Nissan, Honda mull partnering on software, charging infrastructure

Stock market, market

Modi govt's Budget to send India's soaring stocks higher, shows survey

Pollution, Air pollution

Air pollution kills even in 'clean' Indian cities, shows Lancet study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon