Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sun TV Network Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2024.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 14.22% to Rs 40 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sun TV Network Ltd tumbled 9.74% to Rs 825.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24135 shares in the past one month.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd lost 6.89% to Rs 2845. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5605 shares in the past one month.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd shed 6.75% to Rs 1336.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
KFin Technologies Ltd corrected 6.66% to Rs 1011.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92645 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

