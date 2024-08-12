DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 12.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 625.43 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 12.27% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 625.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 638.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.625.43638.109.348.4560.2254.0556.8350.7842.4537.81