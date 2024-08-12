Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RR Metalmakers India standalone net profit rises 80.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
Sales decline 42.94% to Rs 28.38 crore
Net profit of RR Metalmakers India rose 80.95% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.94% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.3849.74 -43 OPM %5.673.86 -PBDT0.600.55 9 PBT0.500.45 11 NP0.380.21 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex back in red, down 50 pts, Nifty tests 24,350; Infy, pvt bank shares shine

Ola, SMS Life, IWEL, GMR Power, Suzlon and 356 others hit upper circuit

New launch: Quest Investment Advisors launches Quest Smart Alpha AIF

LIVE: Will hand over probe to CBI if police fail to solve RG Kar case by Sunday, says Bengal CM

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Puja Khedkar, bars immediate arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon