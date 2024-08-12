RR Metalmakers India standalone net profit rises 80.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.94% to Rs 28.38 croreNet profit of RR Metalmakers India rose 80.95% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.94% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.3849.74 -43 OPM %5.673.86 -PBDT0.600.55 9 PBT0.500.45 11 NP0.380.21 81
