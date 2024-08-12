New launch: Quest Investment Advisors launches Quest Smart Alpha AIF

New launch: One of India’s leading boutique equity investment managers, Quest Investment Advisors, has announced the launch of their new open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation Series II. This follows the success of their previous AIF, the Quest Smart Alpha - Sector Rotation, which raised approximately Rs 500 crore in corpus commitments since its inception in May 2022.

"The earlier fund, which saw capital commitments called over three tranches from May 2022 to March 2023, has generated impressive returns for its investors. As of June 30, 2024, investors have enjoyed an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 34.7 percent, translating to an average annualized alpha of approximately 7 percent over the NSE 500. These returns are calculated post-expenses and taxes," Quest Investment Advisors said in a release.

Speaking on the launch of the new fund, Rajkumar Singhal, CEO of Quest Investment Advisors, said, “For over 17 years, our endeavor has always been to provide differentiated ideas to our investors that capture the evolving listed equity market. In May 2022, we introduced Quest Smart Alpha – Sector Rotation, designed to generate alpha by leveraging sector and theme trends. Over the past two years, this innovative product has delivered exceptional IRRs to our investors. Building on this success, we are proud to announce the launch of Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation SR-II (Open-ended CAT-III AIF). We look forward to continued support from all our stakeholders as we embark on this exciting new journey.”

The Series II fund will build upon the successful Sector Rotation strategy pioneered by Chief Investment Officer and fund manager Aniruddha Sarkar. Commenting on the new fund offering, Sarkar said, “After very encouraging feedback and words of appreciation from our valued investors and partners, we are very happy to launch the next series of our open-ended CAT 3 AIF following the same philosophy of Sector Rotation as in our earlier fund. Today’s dynamic global markets require a more agile approach to sector selection, and I have been a strong believer in the same. Through this new fund offering, we will continue to focus on the same objective of delivering post-expenses and post-tax alpha over the benchmark over the long term for our investors.”

About Quest Investment Advisors

Quest Investment Advisors is a Mumbai-based boutique equity investment manager specialising in Indian equities for more than three decades. The firm currently manages over Rs 2,700 crore across 1,400+ clients, spanning family offices, corporates, HNIs, and NRIs across PMS, AIF, and offshore strategies.