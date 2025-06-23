Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge collaborates with Duke's Fuqua School of Business

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

To explore and accelerate adoption of Gen-AI in enterprises

Coforge and Duke's Fuqua School of Business have come together to explore and expand the adoption of Generative AI in the enterprise space. Together, Coforge and Fuqua's business school students researched and identified powerful use cases of AI across multiple industries to drive transformative impact. This collaboration enabled the students to translate academic experience into industry applications, creating valuable business insights and opportunities. Students under the Fuqua Client Consulting Practicum (FCCP) were guided by both faculty members and business and technology experts from Coforge, specializing in areas such as Gen AI in Wealth Management, Gen AI in Travel, Gen and AI in Customer Service. The teams delivered strategic industry analyses and recommendations that offer clients and prospects a consultative framework for business transformation through generative AI.

 

Coforge collaborates with universities, research labs worldwide on emerging technology areas such as AI, machine learning, and data; and provides students with opportunities to solve real world business cases. Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President, Coforge said, Duke University and the Fuqua School of Business has a very strong technology curriculum and attract the best minds from across the world for its management program. Collaborations with universities provide us with bright individuals who bring in creative thinking and fresh approach to industry challenges, guided by the faculty members and mentored by industry experts at Coforge, we collectively build real world solutions for our clients.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

