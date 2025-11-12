Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1823.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1823.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 6.26% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36116.9, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.33% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 85.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

