Coforge partners with VHC Health

To strengthen VHC Health's Provider Experience Management capabilities

Coforge announced a strategic partnership with VHC Health. Under the agreement, Coforge will serve as VHC Health's Digital and IT Services provider. This milestone marks Coforge's significant expansion in the healthcare provider market and strengthens its Provider Experience Management capabilities, reflecting a shared focus on delivering secure, reliable, and clinician focused digital infrastructure to support care delivery across the organization.

As part of the partnership, Coforge will act as VHC Health's end-to-end transformation partner across infrastructure, cloud, digital workplace, and cybersecurity services. The scope includes enhancing the caregiver and clinician experience, exiting legacy data centres and migrating to AWS, transforming the network, and enabling hi-trust security to strengthen VHC Health's overall cyber resilience. These efforts are designed to facilitate long-term, scalable digital transformation in alignment with clinical and operational priorities.

The transformation roadmap will begin with the implementation of IT Service Management processes using ServiceNow, followed by the deployment of Coforge's AI-driven EvolveOps.AI and SecureOps solutions to enhance service availability, operational resilience, and security, while supporting a proactive, outcomes-driven operating model. Delivery will be facilitated through the creation of a resilient hybrid delivery model tailored for healthcare provider needs.

