Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 01:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge's board OKs to merge with Cigniti Tech; share swap ratio 5:1

Coforge's board OKs to merge with Cigniti Tech; share swap ratio 5:1

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Coforge said that its board approved the scheme of amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies with itself.

Shares of Cigniti Technologies were lower by 6.50% to Rs 1729.40 while Coforge rose 0.91% to Rs 9,536.20 on the BSE.

Cigniti Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, engaged in the business of providing digital assurance and engineering (software testing) services across the world helping in predicting and preventing unanticipated failures, leveraging AI-driven, proprietary continuous testing & test automation solutions, which are platform and tool agnostic, thereby optimizing engagement for customer experience. Its turnover was Rs 464.95 crore as on 30 September 2024. Coforge holds 54% stake in the companys expanded share capital.

 

The amalgamation will create synergized capabilities between the businesses of the companies and create synergized capabilities to offer a strategic advantage in the global arena of AI led assurance and digital engineering IT solutions. The amalgamation will be strategically positioned to expand across diverse industries and regions, with a strong focus on the US market.

With prior acquisitions and the amalgamation, the combined entity will create three new scaled up verticals - Retail, Technology and Healthcare. The amalgamation will help the Coforge realize its objective of scaling up its presence across South-West, Mid-West and Western US markets.

As per share exchange ratio, Coforge will issue one equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up for every five equity shares held by the existing shareholders of Cigniti Technologies of Rs 10 each fully paid up.

Also Read

Manmohan singh funeral

Skipped Manmohan Singh's ashes immersion to ensure family privacy: Cong

Emergency, Emergency film

Movies Releasing in January 2025: Emergency, Deva, Fateh and more

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's arrest, 'Emergency' delay, more controversies that rocked 2024

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 78,550; Auto, Metal, IT, financials drag

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI should rethink forex strategy, loosen hold on rupee in 2025: Economists

Post scheme of amalgamation, Coforge will dilute 4% stake in Cigniti Technologies.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 26 delivery centers across nine countries.

Cigniti Technologies is engaged in providing software testing services across the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cipla Ltd soars 1.09%

Cipla Ltd soars 1.09%

Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.49%, rises for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.49%, rises for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd soars 2.36%, Gains for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd soars 2.36%, Gains for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 2%, up for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 2%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon