Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 01:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Skipped Manmohan Singh's ashes immersion to ensure family privacy: Cong

Skipped Manmohan Singh's ashes immersion to ensure family privacy: Cong

Congress has been alleging that the BJP government has disrespected the ex-PM over the arrangements at the funeral

Manmohan singh funeral

The ashes of Dr Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by his family members.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the BJP criticising the grand old party leaders for not accompanying former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's family during the immersion of his ashes in the Yamuna, the Congress on Monday said it was to ensure privacy to them.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the senior leaders did not accompany the family to gather and immerse the ashes of Dr Singh "out of our deference to the privacy of the family".

He said after the cremation of our beloved departed leader, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family at their residence here.

"After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy at the time of the cremation and some extended family members could not reach the pyre site, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy for the 'Phool Chunana' and the immersion of the ashes which is an emotionally painful and difficult ceremony for close family members," Khera said in a statement.

 

There has been a bitter war of words between the Congress and the ruling BJP over the performing of Dr Singh's last rites and over the setting up of a memorial in memory of the former prime minister.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

LIVE: AAP makes new poll promise, to give Rs 18,000 per month to Hindu priests, Sikh granthis

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek, Banerjee

TMC's Banerjee slams sports, film celebs over 'silence' on MMS' demise

Manmohan Singh

Sad that govt stooped to this level: Manickam Tagore over cremation of MMS

JP Nadda, Nadda

Govt marked space for Dr Singh's memorial, Cong doing cheap politics: Nadda

Manmohan Singh

Cong accuses govt of insulting ex-PM Singh for last rites at Nigambodh Ghat

The Congress has been alleging that the BJP government has disrespected the ex-PM over the arrangements at the funeral.

The ashes of Dr Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by his family members following Sikh rituals.

The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by the family members and later taken to the 'Asth Ghat' on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara.

Dr Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and their three daughters -- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- were present at the immersion site along with other relatives.

As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an 'Akhand Path' at its official residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Marg here on January 1 next year.

A 'bhog' ceremony, 'Antim Ardas' and 'kirtan' would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near Parliament complex.

Dr Singh passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on December 26 due to age-related medical complications. He was 92.

The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was accorded a state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

Tejashwi accuses Prashant Kishor's outfit of acting as Nitish's 'B-team'

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Lathi charge on peaceful student protesters attack on democracy: Kejriwal

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA

Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet NCP's issue: Shiv Sena leader

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

Bade miyan, chote miyan: BJP compares AAP to Congress for targeting ECI

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Since excavation is underway, I believe CM house has Shivling too: SP chief

Topics : Manmohan Singh Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon