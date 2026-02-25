Coforge wins $158 million deal with UK based client
Coforge announced that it has been awarded a $158 million five-year contract by a UK based client.
The firm shall provide services effective April 2026. Revenue accrual under the contract will be evenly spread over five years. The firm expects material expansion of ancillary revenue around this core contract over the next five years from the same client.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST