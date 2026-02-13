Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 76.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.47% to Rs 544.55 crore

Net profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 76.01% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 153.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.47% to Rs 544.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 676.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.544.55676.2317.5135.1092.40248.1345.46204.5736.72153.07

