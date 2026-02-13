Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 38.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 136.08% to Rs 317.90 croreNet profit of Solex Energy declined 38.01% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 136.08% to Rs 317.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales317.90134.66 136 OPM %8.1417.54 -PBDT18.0521.82 -17 PBT11.9619.31 -38 NP8.7114.05 -38
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST