Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 38.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Solex Energy declined 38.01% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 136.08% to Rs 317.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.317.90134.668.1417.5418.0521.8211.9619.318.7114.05

