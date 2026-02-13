Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 46.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 20.19 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 46.32% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.1917.874.958.670.981.820.971.810.731.36

