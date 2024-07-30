Business Standard
Colgate hits record high as Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 364 cr

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) soared 5.44% to Rs 3,383.85 after the FMCG major's net profit jumped 32.99% to Rs 363.98 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 273.68 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 13.01% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,485.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
The company's domestic revenue growth was at a 2-year CAGR of 12.6%. The quarter witnessed continued demand pickup in rural markets outpacing growth in urban markets for the second quarter in a row. Led by this and good all-round performance of toothpaste, toothbrush and personal care, domestic revenues grew by 12.8% year-on-year for the quarter, said the company.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 489.25 crore in Q1 FY25, up 32.67% from Rs 368.76 crore posted in the same period a year ago.
The firm added that it continued to focus on enhancing overall brand experience while maintaining a disciplined approach towards cost controls.
Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, We are happy to report another quarter of strong and consistent performance led by robust topline growth across the portfolio and continued strengthening of competitive performance. Our toothpaste portfolio witnessed double-digit growth driven by high-single digit volume growth. Our continued investments in perceivable superiority in product, brand building and innovation are yielding significant results while strengthening our brand metrics to highest ever levels.
In this quarter, our Toothbrush portfolio has also seen a concrete positive shift in competitive growth trajectory with strong double digit growth in topline. EBITDA margins remained consistent despite the higher investment in advertising, which increased by 10% YoY.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.
The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 3,408.40 in todays intraday session.
