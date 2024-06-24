Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2824.55, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.92% rally in NIFTY and a 9.04% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2824.55, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 23535.6. The Sensex is at 77364.17, up 0.2%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 5.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55990.1, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2829.75, up 0.07% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd jumped 69.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.92% rally in NIFTY and a 9.04% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 57.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News