SC adjourns Kejriwal's petition hearing to Wednesday

Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, who presided over the bench, decided to postpone the hearing. The court's decision comes as it anticipates the High Court to deliver its final order on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) stay application.

Kejriwal had initially been granted bail by a trial court in the liquor policy case. However, this decision was subsequently stayed by the High Court, prompting the Chief Minister to approach the Supreme Court.

Legal experts are closely watching this case, as its outcome could have significant implications for both Kejriwal's political career and the governance of the national capital region.

Kejriwal was arrested by ED on 21 March 2024 in relation to the Delhi Excise policy scam, with the ED alleging that he was the 'kingpin' of the scam. Kejriwal remained in jail for several weeks before being released on 10 May 2024 by the Supreme Court to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, but was then sent back to jail on 2 June 2024 as the Supreme Court denied him further relief from custody.

