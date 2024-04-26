Business Standard
Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit declines 21.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 3.54 crore
Net profit of Comfort Fincap declined 21.28% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.97% to Rs 5.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 13.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.542.96 20 13.9014.66 -5 OPM %54.8070.61 -71.3778.38 - PBDT1.321.28 3 7.316.55 12 PBT1.301.27 2 7.266.54 11 NP0.740.94 -21 5.154.86 6
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

