Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit declines 21.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 3.54 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.97% to Rs 5.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 13.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Comfort Fincap declined 21.28% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.542.9613.9014.6654.8070.6171.3778.381.321.287.316.551.301.277.266.540.740.945.154.86