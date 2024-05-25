Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 92.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 65.41% to Rs 8.45 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.78% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 70.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 92.62% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.41% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8.4524.4370.3254.6211.6022.7216.7420.801.276.0213.7013.76-0.294.297.386.850.182.445.315.02