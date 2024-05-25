Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.29% to Rs 65.06 croreNet profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems declined 31.52% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 65.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.32% to Rs 39.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 253.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
