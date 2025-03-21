Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 192-cr to GATX India for supply of rakes

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) rose 1.88% to Rs 688.60 after the company said that it has placed an Rs 192 crore order with GATX India for the supply of 10 rakes of BLSS wagons (spine cars) on an operating lease for a period of 10 years.

The contract requires GATX India to complete the supply within 435 days.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.9% to Rs 366.65 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 330.74 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations shed 0.01% YoY to Rs 2,208.31 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

