CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 267 crore in Q1; declares interim dividend

CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 267 crore in Q1; declares interim dividend

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has reported 3.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.54 crore on a 2.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,153.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 349.04 crore, marginally up by 0.55% from Rs 374.11 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 2.69% to Rs 1,899.80 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,849.87 crore in Q1 FY25. The rail freight expenses stood at Rs 1,201.17 crore (down 0.75% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 116.82 crore (down 20.16% YoY) and finance cost stood at 161.59 crore (down 4.62%YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 121.86 crore. The record date for dividend payment has been fixed as 13 August 2025, with the dividend payout expected on or after 24 August 2025.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

Shares of Container Corporation of India fell 3.96% to Rs 555.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

