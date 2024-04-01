Sensex (    %)
                             
Confidence Petroleum soars as CNG expansion continues in Bangalore

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Confidence Petroleum India surged 6.89% to Rs 89.79 after the company commissioned three new CNG stations in Bangalore.
This expansion brings the company's total number of CNG stations in the city to 35.
The move comes as Confidence Petroleum progresses towards its ambitious target of establishing 100 CNG stations across Bangalore.
Further, Confidence Petroleum's CNG retailing division in Bangalore has achieved a significant milestone, reaching a daily sales volume of 140,000 kilograms.
Confidence Petroleum India is a fully integrated LPG & CNG company. Its segments include LPG Cylinder Manufacturing and auto LPG and CNG dispensing stations.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 1.96% to Rs 27.08 crore on 23.01% fall in net sales to Rs 554.29 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

