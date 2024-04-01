Indo Count Industries Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2024.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 4.34% to Rs 516.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd tumbled 3.26% to Rs 341.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83410 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd crashed 2.86% to Rs 2787. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12519 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd pared 2.75% to Rs 583.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd shed 2.70% to Rs 686.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79657 shares in the past one month.

