Total sales includes domestic sales of 259,932 units in Q4 FY24 compared to 247,038 units in Q4 FY23. Domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 6% to 104,922 units while domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 15% to 155,010 units.

International business accounted for sale of 5,158 units in Q4 FY24, higher by 8% compared to corresponding period of previous year.

