Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 382.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 382.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co rose 382.35% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.870 0 OPM %20.410 -PBDT1.09-0.03 LP PBT1.09-0.03 LP NP0.820.17 382

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 119.04% in the December 2024 quarter

SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 119.04% in the December 2024 quarter

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the December 2024 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the December 2024 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon