Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 346.81 points or 0.59% at 59268.46 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 5.06%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.3%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.4%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.76%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.63%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top gainers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.35%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.18%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 179.24 or 0.33% at 54066.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 29.83 points or 0.18% at 16264.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38 points or 0.16% at 24309.

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 79599.04.

On BSE,1684 shares were trading in green, 1430 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

