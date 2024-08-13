Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 447.06 points or 0.62% at 73011.29 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 4.11%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.1%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.09%),Thermax Ltd (up 2.37%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.1%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.05%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 1.04%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.87%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.73%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 4.6%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.96%), and SKF India Ltd (down 0.97%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 179.24 or 0.33% at 54066.76.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 29.83 points or 0.18% at 16264.22.
The Nifty 50 index was down 38 points or 0.16% at 24309.

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper jumps as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 113 crore

Vodafone Idea Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 6,432 crore

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Inox Wind soars after bagging supplying order from Everrenew

NMDC Ltd Spikes 1.02%

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 79599.04.
On BSE,1684 shares were trading in green, 1430 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting withdraws new draft of broadcast Bill

Rohit can play for at least 2 more years, Virat may be 5: Harbhajan Singh

Without reforms, UNSC 'ill-equipped' to address global challenges: G4

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; HDFC Bank slips 2.5%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI rebalance update

Doctor murder: Junior doctors' strike continues, give deadline to police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon