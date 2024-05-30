Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 978.19 points or 1.75% at 54792.74 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 3.77%), Titan Company Ltd (down 2.99%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.81%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.31%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.81%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.42%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.07%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.46%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 485.45 or 0.65% at 74017.45.
The Nifty 50 index was down 166.05 points or 0.73% at 22538.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 360.6 points or 0.76% at 47182.02.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.85 points or 0.5% at 14621.99.
On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2496 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon