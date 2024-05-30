Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 978.19 points or 1.75% at 54792.74 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 3.77%), Titan Company Ltd (down 2.99%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.81%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.31%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.81%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.42%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.46%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 485.45 or 0.65% at 74017.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.05 points or 0.73% at 22538.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 360.6 points or 0.76% at 47182.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.85 points or 0.5% at 14621.99.

On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2496 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News