Metal shares fall

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 564.18 points or 1.7% at 32620.08 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.99%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 3.29%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.17%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.09%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.57%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.42%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.26%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.14%).
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.16%), moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 485.45 or 0.65% at 74017.45.
The Nifty 50 index was down 166.05 points or 0.73% at 22538.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 360.6 points or 0.76% at 47182.02.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.85 points or 0.5% at 14621.99.
On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2496 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
