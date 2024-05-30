Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 102.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 36.96 crore
Net profit of Maximus International rose 102.21% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.96% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 108.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.9624.97 48 108.8399.74 9 OPM %1.0014.46 -7.139.30 - PBDT3.301.76 88 9.799.17 7 PBT2.941.45 103 8.437.90 7 NP2.751.36 102 7.926.95 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 44.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 102.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 102.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Monind reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polson standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon