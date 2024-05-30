Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 102.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 36.96 croreNet profit of Maximus International rose 102.21% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.96% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 108.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
