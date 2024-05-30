Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 131.54 crore
Net Loss of Vikas Lifecare reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 131.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 445.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 476.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales131.54118.10 11 445.75476.05 -6 OPM %2.741.09 -0.862.47 - PBDT7.06-31.70 LP 27.12-18.36 LP PBT5.76-32.36 LP 23.47-21.37 LP NP-1.80-26.88 93 14.03-15.30 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vikas Lifecare update on its subsidiary - IGL Genesis Technologies

Gian Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Remedium Lifecare reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Evexia Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 102.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Monind reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polson standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon