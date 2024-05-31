Business Standard
Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 5.82 points or 0.06% at 9124.89 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd (down 6.39%), Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (down 5.69%),Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Page Industries Ltd (down 4.79%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 4.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cartrade Tech Ltd (down 3.74%), TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd (down 3.29%), Prime Focus Ltd (down 3.24%), Zomato Ltd (down 3.07%), and Borosil Ltd (down 3.05%).
On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 6.55%), TVS Holdings Ltd (up 6.53%), and Elin Electronics Ltd (up 6.51%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 296.6 or 0.4% at 74182.2.
The Nifty 50 index was up 81.75 points or 0.36% at 22570.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.04 points or 0.7% at 47234.2.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.19 points or 0.24% at 14560.89.
On BSE,1817 shares were trading in green, 1962 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

