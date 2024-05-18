Business Standard
Continental Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore
Net profit of Continental Chemicals reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 108.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 0.420.44 -5 OPM %-280.000 --104.76-97.73 - PBDT0.17-0.03 LP 0.670.37 81 PBT0.15-0.08 LP 0.600.28 114 NP0.12-0.05 LP 0.520.25 108
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

