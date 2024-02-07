Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.400.30 33 OPM %72.5073.33 -PBDT0.290.22 32 PBT0.280.21 33 NP0.210.16 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content