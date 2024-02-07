Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.400.3072.5073.330.290.220.280.210.210.16