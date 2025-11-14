Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 36.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 225.70 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 36.12% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 225.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales225.70182.95 23 OPM %6.196.24 -PBDT7.435.62 32 PBT4.823.54 36 NP3.582.63 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 0.71%, gains for fifth straight session

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) sizzles after World Bank lifts debarment

Tolins Tyres tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 7 cr

India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; auto shares slide

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

