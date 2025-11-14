Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 36.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 225.70 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 36.12% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 225.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales225.70182.95 23 OPM %6.196.24 -PBDT7.435.62 32 PBT4.823.54 36 NP3.582.63 36
