Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 0.71%, gains for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 0.71%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1218.8, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.34% in last one year as compared to a 10.05% jump in NIFTY and a 5.69% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1218.8, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25811.05. The Sensex is at 84221.24, down 0.3%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 9.9% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22686.8, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1223.1, up 0.95% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 1.34% in last one year as compared to a 10.05% jump in NIFTY and a 5.69% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 35.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) sizzles after World Bank lifts debarment

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) sizzles after World Bank lifts debarment

Tolins Tyres tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Tolins Tyres tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 7 cr

India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; auto shares slide

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; auto shares slide

DXY at two-week low as uncertainty surrounding Federal rate stance dampens sentiments

DXY at two-week low as uncertainty surrounding Federal rate stance dampens sentiments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon