Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers (India) sizzles after World Bank lifts debarment

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) sizzles after World Bank lifts debarment

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) hit the upper circuit of 10% at Rs 318.25 after announcing that the World Bank has removed the company from its debarred list.

The lender has also given TARIL more time, until 12 January 2026, to submit its response in the ongoing sanctions case.

The World Bank had earlier barred TARIL for four years, until June 2029, following allegations of bribery in connection with a World Bank-funded project in Nigeria. TARIL had been restricted from participating in any Bank-funded projects during this period.

The debarment relates to alleged irregularities in a past supply order executed for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja. TARIL said it had already submitted all requested documents during a 2023 inquiry and had received no further communication until the recent notice.

 

The company maintains that the findings are not conclusive and do not indicate any wrongdoing. It also noted that the debarment applied only to World Bank-funded projects and has no impact on current operations, as the company has no active orders under such programmes.

TARIL said it will now work to clear its name completely and meet all compliance requirements. The development boosted investor sentiment and sent the stock sharply higher.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex pare losses; Volatility dips; Paras soars 8%, Muthoot Fin up 9%;

TMC supporters

Bihar Assembly poll results won't have any bearing on West Bengal: TMC

ECI results, election Commission result, JDU party, Bihar election

Bihar election results LIVE news: NDA steps towards 190 plus mark in ECI trends

MRF Tyres

MRF Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 11.7% at ₹525.6 cr, dividend declared

PS Plus Extra game catalogue for November

PlayStation Plus Nov game catalog: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, MotoGP 25

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, TARIL is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. Its product portfolio spans single-phase power transformers up to 500 MVA and 1200 kV, furnace, rectifier, and distribution transformers, as well as specialty units for locomotive traction, solar applications, green hydrogen, and mobile substations. With an installed capacity of around 40,000 MVA, TARIL serves clients across more than 25 countries.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at Rs 460 crore in Q2 FY26, nearly unchanged from Rs 462 crore in Q2 FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) fell 19% YoY to Rs 37.5 crore in Q2 FY26, with PAT margin narrowing to 7.9%, down from 9.7% last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tolins Tyres tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Tolins Tyres tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 7 cr

India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; auto shares slide

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; auto shares slide

DXY at two-week low as uncertainty surrounding Federal rate stance dampens sentiments

DXY at two-week low as uncertainty surrounding Federal rate stance dampens sentiments

Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon