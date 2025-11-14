Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

India WPI inflation falls to (-) 1.21% in October

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in India fell to (-) 1 .21 per cent in October, government data showed on Friday. Negative rate of inflation in October, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, mineral oils and manufacture of basic metals etc, the industry ministry said in a statement. WPI-based inflation was 0.13 per cent in September and 2.75 per cent in October last year. The month over month change in WPI for the month of October, 2025 stood at (-) 0.06% as compared to September, 2025.

 

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; auto shares slide

DXY at two-week low as uncertainty surrounding Federal rate stance dampens sentiments

Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

Board of Man Industries appoints director

GMR Airports Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 37 cr

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

