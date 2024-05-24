Coromandel International launches 10 new products for Indian farming

Coromandel International introduced 10 new products aimed at enhancing crop yield, controlling pest infestations, and fostering sustainable agricultural practices across the country.

These include three patented products, an innovative neem coated bio plant and soil health promoter and five generic formulations providing high-impact comprehensive crop protection solutions for the Indian farmer.

Company has partnered with ISK Japan to launch Prachand, a patented product, which utilises advanced Japanese technology to safeguard paddy crops from destructive pests such as stem borers and leaf folders, mitigating potential yield losses of up to 70% to the farmer.

Another highly destructive pest that devastates corn crops (up to 30% damage every year) is the fall armyworm. The company has developed a very unique formulation to effectively combat this menace for the corn farmer. Two novel patented fungicides have been launched to improve crop health and yields: 1) For long lasting control of a widely occurring disease (fungal attack called sheath blight) in rice; and, 2) An innovative fungicide solution that offers both contact (Surface) and systemic action (absorbed by crop for long lasting control) for comprehensive disease control in potato, grapes, and tomato crops.

The company has also launched five new generics, which includes 3 herbicides. With these introductions, Coromandel's solution portfolio provides comprehensive crop protection solutions for various agricultural needs of the Indian farmer who is facing significant challenges controlling pest attacks.

