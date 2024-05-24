Business Standard
Wheat procurement exceeds last year's total amid robust northern state supplies, Says Government

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that wheat procurement for the 2024-25 marketing year has surpassed last year's total of 262.02 lakh tonnes, boosted by strong contributions from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. In a statement, the government said 262.48 lakh tonnes of rabi (winter)-sown grain has already been purchased for the central pool, benefiting 22.31 lakh farmers, with a minimum support price outflow of Rs 59,715 crore. The major procuring states were Punjab with 124.26 lakh tonnes, Haryana with 71.49 lakh tonnes, Madhya Pradesh with 47.78 lakh tonnes, Rajasthan with 9.66 lakh tonnes and Uttar Pradesh with 9.07 lakh tonnes.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

