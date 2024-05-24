Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 109.54 points or 0.32% at 34597.55 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 4.93%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.96%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.96%),eMudhra Ltd (down 2.71%),D-Link India Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.56%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.6%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.43%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, Tata Technologies Ltd (up 4.93%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.41%), and Affle India Ltd (up 3.72%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 142.1 or 0.19% at 75560.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.1 points or 0.17% at 23007.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.5 points or 0.36% at 48262.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.08 points or 0.68% at 14831.73.

On BSE,1870 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News