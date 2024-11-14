Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 112.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 758.92 croreNet profit of Cosmo First rose 112.30% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 758.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 663.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales758.92663.58 14 OPM %11.479.26 -PBDT81.5650.68 61 PBT57.1928.79 99 NP45.7521.55 112
