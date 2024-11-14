Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 8.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 6.71 croreNet profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 8.70% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.716.37 5 OPM %95.0893.41 -PBDT2.312.44 -5 PBT2.162.26 -4 NP1.261.38 -9
