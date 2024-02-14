Sales decline 19.51% to Rs 12.87 croreNet Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales12.8715.99 -20 OPM %-3.893.00 -PBDT0.39-1.92 LP PBT-2.86-5.39 47 NP-3.30-5.94 44
