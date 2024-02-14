Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Country Club Hospitality &amp; Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 19.51% to Rs 12.87 crore
Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales12.8715.99 -20 OPM %-3.893.00 -PBDT0.39-1.92 LP PBT-2.86-5.39 47 NP-3.30-5.94 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Market may open on subdued note

VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 65.91% in the December 2023 quarter

I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon