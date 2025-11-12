Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Phoenix Mills announced that its material subsidiary, Island Star Mall Developers (ISMDPL) has completed the buyback of 2,03,40,909 equity shares, wherein the Company did not participate and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) had offered 2,03,40,909 equity shares in the buyback and ISMDPL had accordingly bought back the same for a consideration of Rs 895 crore (providing a full exit to CPP Investments from its 49% stake in ISMDPL).

Pursuant to aforesaid buyback of equity shares by ISMDPL, the shareholding of the Company in ISMDPL has increased from 51% to 55.57%.

ISMDPL is engaged in the activities pertaining to operation, management and leasing of a mall located at Bengaluru known as Phoenix MarketCity Bengaluru'.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Marathon Nextgen Realty launches Marathon Nexzone Phase III in Panvel

Marathon Nextgen Realty launches Marathon Nexzone Phase III in Panvel

Adani Ports to commence TNFD-aligned disclosures from FY26

Adani Ports to commence TNFD-aligned disclosures from FY26

UTI Asset Management Company allots 22,732 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 22,732 equity shares under ESOS

ITI collaborates with Kerala Govt. to launch upgraded version of Kerala Savaari 2.0

ITI collaborates with Kerala Govt. to launch upgraded version of Kerala Savaari 2.0

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon