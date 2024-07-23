Business Standard
Craftsman Automation acquires 100% stake in INOS 24-004 GmbH

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Craftsman Automation has executed a contribution, share sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of 25,000 equity shares representing 100% of the share capital of INOS 24-004 GmbH (the German Holdco). The German Holdco has a wholly owned subsidiary, namely INOS 24-003 GmbH (the German Sub) also incorporated in Germany.
With the acquisition, the German Holdco is now a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the Company and the German Sub a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Company.
Accordingly, the Company has acquired control over the German Holdco and German Sub.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

