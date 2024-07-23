Craftsman Automation acquires 100% stake in INOS 24-004 GmbH

With the acquisition, the German Holdco is now a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the Company and the German Sub a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Company.

Accordingly, the Company has acquired control over the German Holdco and German Sub.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Craftsman Automation has executed a contribution, share sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of 25,000 equity shares representing 100% of the share capital of INOS 24-004 GmbH (the German Holdco). The German Holdco has a wholly owned subsidiary, namely INOS 24-003 GmbH (the German Sub) also incorporated in Germany.