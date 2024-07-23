GE Power India bags service supply contract from NTPC GE Power worth Rs 348 crore

GE Power India said that it has received supply order from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL), with a contract value of Rs 348 crore.

The contract focuses on the renovation and modernization of Steam Turbines at NTPC's Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station (TPS) Units 1-3 (3x210 MW). This project aims to improve heat rate (efficiency) and extend the lifespan of the turbines.

GE Power India's expertise covers engineering, manufacturing, project management, and supplying products and equipment for power plants. They operate across the entire power plant lifecycle, from design and procurement to construction and servicing.